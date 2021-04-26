Clatsop County on Monday reported six new coronavirus cases.
The cases involve a woman in her 20s, a man and a woman in their 50s and two women and a man in their 60s living in the northern part of the county.
All six were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 918 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 22 were hospitalized and eight have died.
The county will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week after the federal Food and Drug Administration and Oregon Health Authority lifted a pause.
The county will continue to reserve the one-dose vaccine for people who have difficulty getting to regularly scheduled vaccination clinics.