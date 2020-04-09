Sixth coronavirus case reported in Clatsop County

A sixth positive case of the coronavirus was reported Thursday in Clatsop County.
The man is between 30 and 39 years old and lives in the northern part of the county. He is at home under quarantine, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
The first reported case was a woman between 30 and 40 years old who lives in the northern part of the county.
The other four who tested positive live in the southern part of the county. They include a woman and a man between 30 and 40 years old, a man between 40 and 50 years old and another man between 50 and 59 years old.
Earlier, the county reported that the man between 30 and 40 years old and the man between 40 and 50 years old in the southern part of the county had contact with one another. The county said the man between 50 and 59 years old had contact with another one of the south county cases, but declined to specify which one.
The county said three of the people had recovered from the virus and were no longer under quarantine, but would not specify which cases. The others are under quarantine at home.
The Oregon Health Authority tracked 231 test results in the county as of Thursday morning, including five of the positive cases.
Statewide, the health authority reported 1,321 positive cases and 44 deaths from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.