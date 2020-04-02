Social distancing might be working to slow virus in Oregon

Oregonians are slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“The most recent data suggest that current social distancing measures could cut transmission rates between 50%-70% if Oregonians maintain these limitations on virus-spreading interactions into early May,” the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
Newly released modeling by the Institute for Disease Modeling in Bellevue, Washington, indicated “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission.”
However, the researchers wrote, “Due to the delay between infection and diagnosis, there is considerable uncertainty in the impact of the most recent intervention, the March 23 ‘stay-at-home’ order” issued by Gov. Kate Brown.
The researchers estimated that Oregon had slightly more current infections than previously known. Legislators and journalists have asked the Oregon Health Authority to disclose the number of current cases, not just the cumulative totals since January, as well as how many individuals have recovered.
The modeling goes through May 2. Under Oregon’s social distancing restrictions, the modeling suggests 200 to 1,200 people would be actively infected on May 2. The cumulative total since Jan. 24 would exceed 4,000 confirmed cases, more than five times the number reported so far.
If the state were to allow nonessential businesses to reopen but kept schools closed, as many as 3,500 Oregonians would be infected on May 2.
“We know coronavirus has brought painful disruption and distress for Oregonians. However, these numbers tell us that what we’re doing can work,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, said in the statement.
A separate analysis by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington found that hospital demand from the virus would peak on May 6, nearly two weeks later than previous projections.
Michael McNickle, the public health director in Clatsop County, said, “We want to be cautiously optimistic since this is only a single model, and we don’t wish to relax our efforts at social distancing. However, this information suggests that the efforts of our residents have not been in vain. We want to express our sincere gratitude to our citizens and urge them to keep at it.”
A survey conducted by DHM Research in Portland, meanwhile, indicated that a majority of Oregonians expect the situation to worsen during the next month.
Younger Oregonians are quite concerned about coronavirus compared with older Oregonians, the survey found.
The data undercut the narrative prominent in national media that young people are blasé about COVID-19 and feeling invulnerable.
“If you look at these numbers, younger people are more concerned about being infected. They are more concerned about other people being infected,” said John Horvick, DHM’s director of client relations and political research. “They feel less prepared. They have a lot more concern about being able to pay their bills.”
Most Oregonians were concerned that they or someone close to them would become infected with the coronavirus. Fifty-three percent of respondents ages 18 to 29 worried about personally contracting COVID-19, compared with 61% in the 30 to 44 age group; 55%, ages 45 to 64; and 40%, ages 65 and older.
DHM conducted the online survey with 507 Oregonians from March 24 to Monday.
Oregonians’ outlook for the short term remains dim. Seventy-six percent said problems associated with coronavirus would get worse during the next week. That number dropped to 51% who said the problems would be worse in a month, and only 14% who expected things to be worse in six months.
The Oregon Health Authority said the state’s emphasis continues to be on “strengthening the health care system’s ability to meet the coming surge. State health officials are working with hospitals and other health care partners to mobilize the health care workforce and keep workers safe, expand bed capacity and secure more ventilators.”
The modeling suggests Oregon hospitals will need fewer beds than have been freed up for COVID-19 cases.
Hospitals and other health care providers have been ordered to cancel elective surgeries and other procedures that require personal protective equipment. The resulting lack of revenue has caused layoffs to accelerate.
