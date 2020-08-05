Elaine Steiner hadn’t seen her dog, “Pinto,” since Easter Sunday, when emergency crews took her by ambulance from her home in Seaside to Providence Seaside Hospital.
“I was kind of worried when I called the ambulance. I thought he might not like this — the firemen and ambulance,” Steiner said of the pit bull and cattle dog mix. “But I just said, ‘These are good guys, Pinto ... They’re our friend. They’re going to help us.’ And so he was just standing there wagging his tail. He was good.”
After a week in the hospital, Steiner moved to Clatsop Care Health and Rehabilitation in Astoria. But it wasn’t long before congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease sent her back to the hospital for 31 days. She went back to Clatsop Care to recover and is working to regain her strength.
Steiner said it was difficult not seeing Pinto, her family and friends. Because of the government restrictions on visitation put in place in March as a precaution against the coronavirus, she could only talk to her family over the phone.
But since Gov. Kate Brown announced in late July that she would allow outdoor visits at long-term care facilities with no reported virus cases, residents at Clatsop Care have been able to see family and friends in a patio garden.
“I thought maybe he’d be mad at me,” Steiner said about the first time she saw her dog again in the garden.
“But he just came in and he saw me and he just started wagging his tail and then came over and laid his head in my lap,” she said. He slept by her wheelchair for the rest of their visit.
“I miss him so much, but that was really nice that they let me see him,” Steiner said.
Last week, her family and friends met her in the garden with gifts to celebrate her 71st birthday. On Fridays, she visits with friends.
“It’s something to look forward to,” Steiner said.
“I think it’s really nice that they have figured out how to do that, because it would probably be a lot easier for them if they didn’t,” she said. “I think that Clatsop Care has done a great job of that, making sure that people do get to see their loved ones.”
A new normal
For residents who have not been able to hug a family member since March, the outdoor visits have been powerful, said Clarissa Johnson, the community outreach director for Clatsop Care Health District.
“The virtual interactions are, from my vantage point, really more joyful for the family member on the other line of the video call being able to see their family member in a nursing home,” she said. “But it is a little more difficult, especially for people who might have visual or hearing impairments, to really get a lot through a video screen.”
However, Johnson said there are still a lot of restrictions and that people are easing into a new normal.
“The thing that is challenging is we had a really robust activities calendar that was heavily supported by volunteers. And right now, we can’t have volunteers in the building,” she said. “So that’s kind of a bummer, because I think what was so special about the activities wasn’t so much the activity themselves, but the interaction with new people all the time.”
Johnson said residents have been enjoying socially-distanced bus rides through Lewis and Clark and Wireless Road to look at nature and wildlife.
Allowing a hairdresser to come back has also given residents something to look forward to, she said, and gives them personal attention during a time when they are not getting physical contact from family and friends.
“I think what’s been kind of difficult right now too is that as restrictions in the world change, I think people assume that maybe ours are changing as well in different ways,” Johnson said. “And what’s difficult to navigate is that we are almost in a whole other world from everywhere else.”
The health district is working with Kashi Clinical Laboratories in Portland to test employees and residents for the virus by September to comply with state requirements.
The district opted to work with a private lab because they were able to get a time assurance for test results. Johnson said the district also doesn’t want to overburden Clatsop County with testing all their asymptomatic employees and residents.
Safe activities
Launa DeGiusti, the administrator at Clatsop Retirement Village, said that for families and residents who are choosing not to participate in the outdoor visits, the retirement village is offering free tablets and training on how to use them.
She is continuing to look for safe activities, like finding local musicians who can play the ukulele or guitar to practice on their outdoor patio.
DeGiusti said that although the restrictions will be in place for a while, the outdoor visits, crafts and walks outside along the water have been helpful in lifting residents’ spirits.
“What I noticed is there was kind of a buzz going along,” she said.
“I would hear a resident say as they were going to lunch, ‘I’m so excited I get to see my daughter this weekend. She’s coming for a visit.’ And then they would talk about it.
“And so there was that anticipation of something to look forward to. Which, in my opinion, is what’s hardest about the virus is that every day is the same. If you’re working, you go to work, you come home, you stay safe, you’re not socializing. Those aren’t the things that give life meaning, like something to look forward to, like a vacation or a visit or a reunion.
“It was encouraging to hear that excitement in their voice that they were going to get to see someone.”
