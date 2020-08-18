Sara Rehnert never thought distance learning would make her son's life any easier.
But after a few months of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic to finish sixth grade at Warrenton Grade School, Rehnert found that Cael, who is on the autism spectrum, was more successful.
Cael’s biggest obstacle in school is social interaction. Being in a more intimate setting with his siblings took away his social anxiety and made school seem easier.
“For him, he needed to be home to be able to thrive,” Rehnert said.
Rehnert’s family is among many who are anxiously preparing for the new school year with children who require special education. Schools on the North Coast are planning a mix of in-person and distance learning as a precaution against the spread of the virus.
Under new guidelines released last week from the Oregon Department of Education, special education students will be prioritized for in-person instruction if their school has no virus cases for 14 days. Students who are learning English as a second language and students involved in career and technical education will also get priority.
While in-person instruction is preferred, schools are also perfecting distance learning.
Last spring, when schools closed because of the pandemic, educators had to quickly develop distance learning models.
In Astoria and Warrenton, for example, schools sent work home to students in packets, including modified packets for students in special education.
“In a brick-and-mortar setting, that student wouldn’t receive so much work at once,” said Travis Roe, the director of special programs for the Astoria School District. “For many students supported by special education, the packets were overwhelming.”
The new state guidelines are intended to help special education students follow their Individualized Education Plan, a set of goals that include educational, behavioral and social targets.
“There were some goals based on an individual level that were not able to be addressed,” Roe said of distance learning in the spring.
Teachers and parents had to be creative and find ways for special education students to meet goals in a home setting.
“The success that we had came from parents doing their best and teachers really being creative with how IEP goals were addressed,” Roe said.
Students and families also had to cope with the sudden separation from trusted staff, changes in routine and parents who had to take on new roles.
In the fall, the Astoria School District plans to address some of these challenges with a new online format intended to be easier for parents and students to navigate.
An online platform that is universally accessible will allow teachers to modify lessons and adjust curriculum. It will also allow teachers to give direct feedback to students.
“It’s a platform, it’s not necessarily a canned curriculum,” Roe said.
Roe hopes the platform will open up accessibility and benefit students by meeting their needs and providing stronger connections to teachers.
“There are very individual needs, strengths and experiences that families had,” Roe said. “It’s a wide range.”
