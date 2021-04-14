The state plans to keep subsidizing a bus route between Astoria and Portland, while helping Sunset Empire Transportation District build a new stop in Warrenton and better market its services.
The state Public Transportation Advisory Committee recommended $784,000 from the general fund go toward the Lower Columbia Connector route that ferries people back and forth along U.S. Highway 30 three times a day. Sunset Empire Transportation District will match 20% to operate the line for two more years.
Sunset Empire received a similar two-year grant in 2019 to run the entire route after partner agency Columbia County Rider backed out because of financial struggles. Existing routes usually wouldn’t get a second round of funding from the state Transportation Improvement Fund, said Jeff Hazen, the executive director of Sunset Empire. But the state recognized the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on trying to develop the route.
“The idea is the individual agencies after that first round would have to operate it on their own,” he said. “Well, because of the pandemic … we were never able to build the ridership to what its potential could have been in that two years, and develop the funding for it.”
The state provided $60,000 for Sunset Empire to hire a consultant to work on a marketing plan.
“As we come out of the pandemic, we want to get the message out that we’re safe," Hazen said. "We’ve done everything that we can to protect our drivers and riders.”
The marketing plan could include a rebranding, Hazen said, such as when the agency went by the moniker The Bus.
“Sunset Empire Transportation District is really a long name,” he said. “So what can we do to brand it? Tillamook County Transportation District, they’re The Wave. They go by The Wave. Their logo has a wave incorporated in it.”
The Tillamook transit agency received $598,000 on behalf of NW Connector, a partnership between bus providers on the North Coast to provide better transit regionally, to build three new stops in Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. They include a new stop at Ensign Lane and U.S. Highway 101 with a dedicated pullout for buses, a large shelter, bike racks and a repair station with pressurized air and basic tools. Hazen estimated the stop could cost around $250,000.
Hazen said Sunset Empire could be in line for more grant money, including up to $500,000 in federal stimulus becoming available in July that he hopes to use to transport people receiving coronavirus vaccines. The state has still not decided on how to distribute the money received from the most recent $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, he said, but the transit district will be seeing even more funding from that stimulus.
“There’s going to be a lot of money coming, a significant amount of money,” he said.