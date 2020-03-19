You are the owner of this article.
State closes campgrounds starting in April over virus

Popular campgrounds in Clatsop County will close in April to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

State agencies announced a temporary closure of campgrounds at state parks, forests and wildlife areas from April 2 through May 8. The state suspended all drop-in camping beginning Thursday, but reservations will continue to be accommodated through April 2.

Peter Iredale wreck
Campgrounds at Fort Stevens State Park will close because of the coronavirus.

The closure will affect the large campgrounds and yurt and cabin rentals at Fort Stevens State Park and Nehalem Bay State Park.

State campgrounds are built into relatively small areas by design, according to information from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

“Maintaining social distance is difficult,” the department noted. “Working with fewer staff and volunteers is becoming a reality, making it difficult to maintain proper cleaning procedures. To support the state goal of reducing transmission of COVID-19, temporary campground closures are necessary.”

The closures will not affect plans people may have to camp at Nehalem Bay over Oregon’s spring break, but park managers have already fielded cancellations as concern about the coronavirus grows.

Ben Cox, park manager of the Nehalem Bay Management Unit, had started to ramp up to meet the expected demand at the campground.

“The phenomenon formerly known as the shoulder season is no longer a thing,” he said. “We get pretty busy starting in March.”

He had brought on seasonal staff earlier than has been typical and had moved shifts around to accommodate the expected influx.

But between the cancellations that have already happened and the state’s decision not to allow any drop-in camping, Cox expects Nehalem Bay will look a little emptier than usual.

Katie Frankowicz is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or kfrankowicz@dailyastorian.com.

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can someone who has been quarantined for COVID-19 spread the illness to others?

Quarantine means separating a person or group of people who have been exposed to a contagious disease but have not developed illness (symptoms) from others who have not been exposed, in order to prevent the possible spread of that disease. Quarantine is usually established for the incubation period of the communicable disease, which is the span of time during which people have developed illness after exposure. For COVID-19, the period of quarantine is 14 days from the last date of exposure, because 14 days is the longest incubation period seen for similar coronaviruses. Someone who has been released from COVID-19 quarantine is not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others because they have not developed illness during the incubation period.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be spread through food, including refrigerated or frozen food?

Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety. Throughout the day wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or going to the bathroom.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures.

Will warm weather stop the outbreak of COVID-19?

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.

