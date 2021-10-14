breaking State discloses 28th virus death in county The Astorian Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority has reported a 28th death related to the coronavirus in Clatsop County.A 60-year-old woman died at Adventist Health Portland on Oct. 6, the same day she tested positive for the virus, the health authority said. Clatsop County has recorded its 28th coronavirus death. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian No other details were immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Death Medicine Coronavirus Oregon Health Authority Health Authority Health Portland Woman Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App