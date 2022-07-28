The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a new coronavirus outbreak at a North Coast care home, revised virus case numbers for a previous outbreak and reported a virus death.
In a biweekly report tracking COVID-19 outbreaks released on Wednesday, the health authority reported 15 cases at Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community in Seaside. The virus cases are tied to an outbreak first reported to the state on June 23.
A recent outbreak at Avamere at Seaside led to 14 cases and one death, according to the state's report. The outbreak was first reported on June 27.
Administrators at Suzanne Elise and Avamere — two care homes owned and operated by Wilsonville-based Avamere Health Services LLC — could not be reached for comment.
The state report also said that Clatsop Care Retirement Village in Astoria had 23 virus cases, up from 17 mentioned in the previous report.
These cases consisted of 20 residents and three staff members, according to Lauren Beard, the facility’s administrator.
All infected residents had been double-boosted against the virus, Beard said. Two of the three infected staff members had been vaccinated and boosted; one had not received a vaccine dose.
“Our staff are just amazingly dedicated to being here and keeping the residents healthy and safe,” Beard said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flagged long-term care facilities early in the pandemic as settings of special concern. The communal lifestyle and close quarters allow the virus to spread rapidly among residents, many of whom have age-related underlying health conditions that increase their risk of severe illness and death.
Infections in Clatsop County rose in spring and summer, spiking in late June, as highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 became the dominant variants in circulation.
“We encourage residents to get vaccinated and boosted, especially for those above 65 years old,” Jiancheng Huang, the director of the county's Public Health Department, said in a statement.
Although the county has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state — 74.6% of residents as of early June — the booster rate has lagged since the extra doses were introduced last year.
The county said 56.9% of residents 18 and older had received one or more booster doses. For residents 65 and older, the number is 77.9%, the county said.
On Friday, the county Public Health Department reported a 54th death related to the virus. The person was a partially vaccinated senior who died this month at an area hospital, the county said. No other information was immediately available.
“Because of waning immunity and the new variant’s increased capacity of infection, vaccination may not fully prevent you from getting COVID-19,” Huang said. “But keeping up to date with your booster doses (protects) you against serious illness and hospitalizations, especially among senior citizens.”