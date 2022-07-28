The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed a new coronavirus outbreak at a North Coast care home, revised virus case numbers for a previous outbreak and reported a virus death.

In a biweekly report tracking COVID-19 outbreaks released on Wednesday, the health authority reported 15 cases at Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community in Seaside. The virus cases are tied to an outbreak first reported to the state on June 23.

Virus Outbreak Boosters

Public health leaders continue to recommend boosters to help protect against COVID-19.

