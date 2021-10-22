State discloses more virus cases at local schools The Astorian Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed four new coronavirus cases at schools in Clatsop County.Three of the cases were students at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, according to the health authority’s weekly outbreak report. The other case was a student at Seaside Middle School.The health authority also disclosed one new virus case for the county on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,433 virus cases and 27 deaths as of Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Health Authority Medicine County Oregon Health Authority Pandemic Coronavirus School Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App