The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed coronavirus outbreaks at two care homes in Seaside.
Avamere at Seaside, on S. Roosevelt Drive, had 10 virus cases dating to Jan. 14, according to the health authority’s weekly outbreak report. Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community, on Forest Drive, had eight cases dating to Jan. 11.
Margo Lalich, Clatsop County’s interim public health director, said that, as of Friday, Suzanne Elise had 10 virus cases associated with the outbreak.
In early August, Suzanne Elise had three virus cases. The outbreak disclosed in Thursday night’s report is the first time Avamere in Seaside has appeared on the state’s list.
Both facilities are owned and operated by Avamere Health Services LLC, based in Wilsonville.
Paula Nickles, an administrative assistant at Avamere at Seaside, said no one was hospitalized as a result of the outbreak.
Administrators at Suzanne Elise could not immediately provide a comment.
No other information was immediately available.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention singled out care homes as settings of special concern.
Residents often have age-related underlying health conditions that render them vulnerable to infection and severe illness from the virus. The communal nature of long-term living facilities can make social distancing difficult and allow the virus to spread easily.
Last year, six virus-related deaths were tied to care homes in Clatsop County. Five were residents of Clatsop Care Memory Community in Warrenton, while the other was a resident of Neawanna By The Sea in Seaside.
The new outbreaks occurred as the omicron variant has caused a spike of virus cases across Oregon.
The health authority reported 79 new virus cases for Clatsop County on Thursday and 25 new cases on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 3,617 virus cases and 37 deaths as of Thursday.
The omicron variant wave will peak over the next two weeks and begin a steep decline, according to a new state forecast.
Oregon Health & Science University late Thursday projected hospitalizations will likely peak on Feb. 1 at 1,553 COVID-19 patients.
“Oregon appears to be flattening the curve of hospitalized patients,” the report said. “Infections are likely to peak in the next week and hospitalizations the week after.”
The forecast came as the state continues to see key numbers climb. The number of people in Oregon hospitals with COVID-19 was 981 as of Thursday — 204 more than the week before.
The leader of Oregon’s hospital association warned on Thursday that a steady increase in COVID patients needing hospital care is pushing the state’s hospitals to a “breaking point.”
Becky Hultberg, the president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said during an online news conference that hospitals are treating dozens of new virus patients a day.
“The next few weeks will be really tough, and it’s important for people to understand that,” Hultberg said.