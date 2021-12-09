State discloses virus cases at local schools The Astorian Dec 9, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed three new coronavirus cases at schools in Clatsop County.All three cases were students, according to the health authority’s weekly outbreak report. One case was from Astor Elementary School, while the other two were from Seaside High School.The health authority, meanwhile, disclosed 10 new virus cases for the county on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, the county had recorded 2,668 virus cases as of Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Health Authority Medicine Public Authority County Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus Pandemic School Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App