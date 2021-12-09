The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed three new coronavirus cases at schools in Clatsop County.

All three cases were students, according to the health authority’s weekly outbreak report. One case was from Astor Elementary School, while the other two were from Seaside High School.

The health authority, meanwhile, disclosed 10 new virus cases for the county on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, the county had recorded 2,668 virus cases as of Wednesday.

