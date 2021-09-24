The Oregon Health Authority has reported more than a dozen new coronavirus cases across schools in Clatsop County as classes resumed for the new school year.
The weekly outbreak report showed four of the 14 cases were from the Astoria School District. Three of the cases were students — two from Lewis and Clark Elementary School and one from Astor Elementary. The fourth case was a staff member at Astoria Middle School.
The school district released a dashboard documenting the number of students and staff from each school that had to isolate or quarantine because of the virus. The district has recorded 12 virus cases among students and staff since Sept. 10, and six new cases since the health authority’s report, which was updated through Sunday and released on Wednesday.
Astoria Superintendent Craig Hoppes said he was encouraged by the effort students and staff are making to follow protocols meant to deter the spread of the virus.
“You would like to keep it so you have (no virus cases), but we are doing the best we can and checking for symptoms,” he said. “So far … we aren’t seeing any spread once we were able to put our health and safety protocols in place. It doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but we are doing a great job.
“In schools, they are doing a great job of social distancing and putting protocols in place. All the problems with kids getting too close are on buses and I can’t control that.”
Four virus cases were reported in the Knappa School District. Three were students from Hilda Lahti Elementary School and the fourth was a student from Knappa High School.
Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz said all four came from an event outside of school property.
The weekly outbreak report also showed five virus cases from the Seaside School District. Four were students from Pacific Ridge Elementary School and one was a student from Seaside High School.
Seaside Superintendent Susan Penrod said all recorded virus cases up to this point were tied to events outside of school.
Penrod said she is confident in the job schools are doing.
“I feel like things are going really well, especially since none of the cases originated in our buildings and that we don’t have any spread in our schools,” Penrod said. “With our conversations with the local health authority, they have confirmed to us that our safety protocols are working well.”
One virus case was reported at Anchor Christian Academy, a private school in Hammond. School administrators could not immediately be reached for comment.