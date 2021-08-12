The Oregon Health Authority disclosed four coronavirus cases at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation.
The virus cases, contained in the health authority's weekly outbreak report, were reported on Saturday.
Three of the virus cases were among staff members, according to Clarissa Johnson, a Clatsop Care administrator, while one involved a resident.
The resident, who is believed to have come in contact with the virus from a family member who had visited the facility on 16th Street in Astoria, has been moved to a coronavirus-only care facility in Tigard.
The staff members who tested positive are not direct caregivers and are believed to have come in contact with the virus from family members outside of the facility, Johnson said.
Since learning of the outbreak, staff at the center have transitioned to wearing N95 masks and face shields and have stopped allowing outside visitors and vendors as they wait for additional test results.
“One difficult thing that we’re having to do is keep the residents from doing any communal activities until we can verify that all tests have come back negative,” Johnson said.
Prior to the outbreak, residents wore surgical masks and were able to engage in socially-distant activities within the facility. Visitors had to submit to screening for symptoms, temperature checks and a questionnaire assessing their potential for virus exposure.
Clatsop County has reported more than a dozen recent outbreaks, but has declined to provide details.
“We have 15 outbreaks at this time. It’s a lot for Clatsop County, but it’s not unique to Clatsop County," Margo Lalich, the county's interim public health director, said at a county Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday. "Those outbreaks are multisector: We’re seeing it in the clinical setting. We’re seeing it in congregant living. We’re seeing it in long-term care facilities, as well as that sporadic spread.”
Next week, the county Public Health Department will end walk-in virus testing and offer testing by appointment only, Lalich said.
“Testing is less of a priority now, and it’s becoming quite a challenge. We’re doing hundreds of tests a day in our community,” Lalich said. “Some individuals prefer to use testing as a way of monitoring their status versus getting vaccinated. It’s overwhelming the system, not just here but in other places.”
One reason for requiring appointments is to determine whether a person is appropriate for testing.
“We want to be able to test those most at risk and those most vulnerable. We do not want to be testing those who are frequently showing up just for screening because they do not want to get vaccinated,” Lalich said. “Right now, with our shortage of resources, that’s not an appropriate use.”