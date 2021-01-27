Columbia Memorial Hospital is tied to 27 coronavirus cases, the state disclosed, among the largest workplace outbreaks in Clatsop County during the pandemic.
The virus cases, disclosed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on Wednesday, date back to Nov. 27. The most recent cases were reported on Jan. 14.
The health authority discloses outbreaks at businesses with 30 or more workers once five virus cases are reported.
Nancee Long, a spokeswoman for Columbia Memorial, said the hospital is not experiencing an outbreak.
"This number (27) is a cumulative number of caregivers who have become ill due to COVID over almost two months," Long said in an email. "CMH continues to diligently screen our caregivers and visitors every day, quarantine those who are sick, and wearing the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) to reduce the opportunity for illness.
"CMH continues to be very serious about protecting both our community and caregivers always."
No other information about the virus cases was immediately available. The Astoria hospital is the region's leading health care provider and one of the largest employers in the county.
The health authority's weekly report also detailed three recent virus cases at Astoria Middle School as two students and one staffer.
The Astoria School District disclosed the three virus cases during a school board meeting last week. Superintendent Craig Hoppes had declined to say at the time whether the positive cases were staff or students.