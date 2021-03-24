An outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton is tied to eight coronavirus cases.
The cases were disclosed by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks. The investigation began on March 9, according to the health authority, and the most recent onset was March 14.
"It’s been concerning to see the rising cases of COVID-19 in our community and unfortunately eight of our workers were impacted," Brandie Hogg, the vice president of human resources for Pacific Seafood, said in a statement. "Thankfully, five have already recovered and returned to work while others recuperate at home.
"We’re looking forward to our upcoming on-site vaccination clinic for all workers (and household members 18+) and to start being able to put the pandemic behind us. Pacific Seafood remains vigilant in all COVID-19 mitigation efforts and continues to operate in accordance with all CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance."
The Astorian contacted Pacific Seafood on March 12 after receiving information about potential virus cases at the Warrenton plant, but did not receive a response.
Clatsop County and Pacific Seafood signed a memorandum of understanding in late November after months of conflict over how to handle virus cases at the plant.
The county and the Clackamas-based company agreed not to publicly disclose virus cases unless they reach the threshold for disclosure of workplace outbreaks by the health authority, which is five cases for companies with 30 or more workers.
Both Pacific Seafood and the county had previously disclosed individual virus cases at the Warrenton plant and still could if all parties agree.
Seafood processors have accounted for a disproportionate share of the county's virus cases since the start of the pandemic.
In May, an outbreak at Pacific Seafood was tied to 15 cases — 11 workers and four contacts.
Another worker at Pacific Seafood tested positive in late June, prompting a clash between the county and the company over whether other workers should quarantine or continue working at the plant.
Ninety-five cases were tied to an outbreak at the plant in September, the county's largest workplace outbreak during the pandemic.
The county has recorded 823 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 18 have been hospitalized and seven have died.
Margo Lalich, the county's interim public health director, attributed a recent spate of virus cases to loosening restrictions.
"And so as we open up, more kids are returning to school, businesses are opening up, we're in spring break, we're just going to see more of it," Lalich said during a county Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
"Also, I think there's a false sense of security — and, of course, I don't have data to back this up yet — that with vaccination and more people getting vaccinated, there's less risk of exposure in the community. And that's definitely not the case. So we will continue with our messaging about prevention. And regardless of the vaccination coverage in the community, those prevention efforts will remain in place as they do during flu season and the prevention of other respiratory illnesses.
"So we're monitoring those cases closely and we follow up with them as we have been. And the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, keep businesses going, and that positive energy that people are feeling that things are getting better," Lalich said.
"We want to keep that going, but do so safely. We're used to seeing spikes and dips in the cases, and I think what we're just going to see for the duration is just kind of those rolling hills. And it's going to go up, and it's going to go back down, and it's going to go back up, and it's going to go back down.
"But we're hopefully less likely to see the extremes that we've been dealing with in the past."