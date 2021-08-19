The Oregon Health Authority has disclosed coronavirus outbreaks at Clatsop Care Memory Community and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
The memory community in Warrenton had 20 virus cases with the first reported on Aug. 8, according to the health authority's weekly outbreak report.
Administrators of the memory community, part of the Clatsop Care Health District, could not be reached for comment.
Columbia Memorial had 12 virus cases from late July to the most recent onset on Aug. 11, according to the health authority.
Nancee Long, the director of communications at the Astoria hospital, said caregivers who tested positive were sent home to quarantine.
Long said 11 of the 12 virus cases were not work exposures and did not occur in the hospital's clinical areas. She said the hospital and other health care facilities remain safe.
"As one of the county's largest employers and a health care organization, it is certainly not surprising that our employees would be exposed," she said in a statement. "CMH follows rigorous precautions for PPE (personal protective equipment), masking, social distancing mandated by the OHA (Oregon Health Authority) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We also have a robust contact investigation process.
"We are seeing between five and nine COVID-positive patients being hospitalized at our facility at any given time. Most of these patients are unvaccinated, and they are a younger demographic than seen previously.
"The most serious of cases are 100% unvaccinated and are very sick."
Gov. Kate Brown has required health care workers in Oregon to get vaccinated against the virus by mid-October. Long said 27% of Columbia Memorial caregivers are unvaccinated.
"We feel strongly that those who work in health care should vaccinate and provide that opportunity to all our caregivers," she said. "Most of the positive cases we have seen within our organization are unvaccinated."
During the winter, the health authority disclosed 14 virus cases at Columbia Memorial from late November to late December.
Under the health authority's guidelines, workplace outbreaks at businesses with 30 or more workers are disclosed once five virus cases are reported.
The state's threshold is lower for care homes — three virus cases or one death — in child care settings — two virus cases in facilities with capacity for more than 16 students — and at schools — any virus case involving students, staff or volunteers.
The state's weekly outbreak report showed that an outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria grew to six virus cases. The state had reported four virus cases last week.
Both of the new virus cases involve staff. One of the employees is newly hired and has yet to start work at the facility, according to Clarissa Johnson, the center’s administrator.
The other case, she said, comes from a director who was not a direct caregiver to residents. They have been sent to quarantine at home.
“Moving forward,” Johnson said, “we will be testing people twice weekly even if we don’t have any positive cases."
Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation, like Clatsop Care Memory Community, is part of the Clatsop Care Health District.
The state also disclosed one virus case involving a student at Seaside High School reported on Aug. 7 and one virus case involving a student at Astoria High School on Aug. 8. The Astoria School District had disclosed the virus case earlier this month, but declined to say whether it involved a student or staff.
Last week, the Clatsop County Public Health Department reported more than a dozen local outbreaks. But the county has declined to provide any details about the outbreaks or how the virus is spreading locally other than pointing to the delta variant, which is pushing virus case counts higher across Oregon and the United States.