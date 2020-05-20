State economists put budget gap at $3 billion

Gov. Kate Brown says federal aid must go hand in hand with spending cuts to offset almost $3 billion that state tax collections and other sources will be short.
Brown made her statement Wednesday after state economists told lawmakers that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented economic downturn from shutdowns in business activity and public life.
Oregon’s unemployment rate jumped from a modern low of 3.5% in March to a modern high of 14.2% in April. Oregon’s state general fund budget draws more than 90% of its money from personal and corporate income taxes. The combined general fund and lottery budget for the 2019-21 cycle is about $23.7 billion, and virtually all of the potential spending cuts of $2.7 billion will fall within the second year starting July 1.
“The steepness of this decline is unprecedented,” Mark McMullen, the state economist, said during a video conference of the state House and Senate revenue committees.
While he and senior economist Josh Lehner said they expected a quick economic recovery when business activity resumes — as early as the second half of 2020, and an “all clear” by mid-2021 — “it takes a full year or more before pain is realized.”
They also projected that state coffers will get less than originally forecast in the following two budget cycles. Oregon did get $1.4 billion as its share of $150 billion in federal aid from the recent CARES Act, although $415 million is tentatively earmarked for local and tribal governments other than Portland, Multnomah County and Washington County.
Brown said: “Make no mistake, the budget gap created by this pandemic is too large to bridge without additional congressional action. I am thankful for the work of our congressional delegation to secure federal funding for Oregon in the relief packages Congress has passed so far. But those funds only address a fraction of our current need, especially since we are not permitted to use the funding we have received so far to address state budget shortfalls.
“As a state, we took action to shutter our economy in order to save lives in the middle of a once-in-a-century crisis. Now it’s time for Congress and the president to step up and provide once-in-a-century support for important state services, including schools, health care and public safety.”
