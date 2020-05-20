State economists put budget gap at $3 billion

  • 0

Gov. Kate Brown says federal aid must go hand in hand with spending cuts to offset almost $3 billion that state tax collections and other sources will be short.

Brown made her statement Wednesday after state economists told lawmakers that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented economic downturn from shutdowns in business activity and public life.

Oregon’s unemployment rate jumped from a modern low of 3.5% in March to a modern high of 14.2% in April. Oregon’s state general fund budget draws more than 90% of its money from personal and corporate income taxes. The combined general fund and lottery budget for the 2019-21 cycle is about $23.7 billion, and virtually all of the potential spending cuts of $2.7 billion will fall within the second year starting July 1.

“The steepness of this decline is unprecedented,” Mark McMullen, the state economist, said during a video conference of the state House and Senate revenue committees.

While he and senior economist Josh Lehner said they expected a quick economic recovery when business activity resumes — as early as the second half of 2020, and an “all clear” by mid-2021 — “it takes a full year or more before pain is realized.”

They also projected that state coffers will get less than originally forecast in the following two budget cycles. Oregon did get $1.4 billion as its share of $150 billion in federal aid from the recent CARES Act, although $415 million is tentatively earmarked for local and tribal governments other than Portland, Multnomah County and Washington County.

Brown said: “Make no mistake, the budget gap created by this pandemic is too large to bridge without additional congressional action. I am thankful for the work of our congressional delegation to secure federal funding for Oregon in the relief packages Congress has passed so far. But those funds only address a fraction of our current need, especially since we are not permitted to use the funding we have received so far to address state budget shortfalls.

“As a state, we took action to shutter our economy in order to save lives in the middle of a once-in-a-century crisis. Now it’s time for Congress and the president to step up and provide once-in-a-century support for important state services, including schools, health care and public safety.”

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News