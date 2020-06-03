Starting Friday, visitors to state parks on the North Coast can stop parking on highway shoulders and ignoring closed signs, yellow caution tape and concrete barriers: The parks are officially reopening.
Day-use parks such as Tolovana, Arcadia, Hug Point and Oswald West will open by noon. Saddle Mountain, a popular hiking destination that is also a high maintenance site for park staff, will remain closed. Ecola State Park, which shut down earlier this year after landslides damaged the entrance road, is also still closed and not expected to reopen until late summer.
Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton and Nehalem Bay State Park outside Manzanita, following guidelines in Clatsop County’s reopening plan, will begin to allow limited camping on Tuesday to people who already have reservations.
Camping will only be allowed with reservations — no walk-ins allowed — and the state will not take new reservations until June 25. Yurts and cabins will not be available amid concerns about limited staff and resources to keep the spaces disinfected.
The parks closed in March after city and county governments passed restrictions on lodging and some beach access points in an effort to limit trips to the coast and control the spread of the coronavirus.
Many counties are now beginning to reopen their economies and the state has started to allow visitors at park and recreation sites, opting to reopen traditionally high-traffic sites in the Columbia Gorge and on the coast later than other parks.
Park rangers and other staff are resuming “more traditional state park activities” with a sense of relief, said Justin Parker, district manager with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, who oversees parks in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
In the past two months, they found themselves in the strange role of constantly keeping people out of areas instead of welcoming them.
Despite the closures, people were still entering parks, parking their cars on highway shoulders to clamber over or between concrete barriers and past numerous closed signs.
“If people could find a way to get in, they did,” Parker said.
Park staff had to have at least five vehicles towed and issued citations. The vast majority were handled with a conversation, though.
Oregon State Police also issued citations when they found people in a closed park or illegally parked.
Most of the issues occurred over the weekends at parks and state recreation sites south of Cannon Beach, places like Hug Point and Oswald West, said Oregon State Police Lt. Andrew Merila. Many of the people troopers contacted seemed to be from the Portland area and some were clearly visiting from out of state, he said.
Elsewhere in Oregon, police have cited people who entered closed parks for trespassing — considered a crime — but local law enforcement went a different route if simply asking someone to leave first did not work. The citations they issued were considered violations and came with fines of up to $165.
“We were just handling it at the lowest level we could,” Merila said, adding, “At the end of the day, (the areas) were really well marked. There’s no doubt that it’s closed.”
As coronavirus restrictions and related closures continued, but as weather improved, law enforcement and park rangers encountered more of what Parker diplomatically termed “frustration” among would-be visitors — though nothing too serious.
“We get that people have become more and more frustrated with limited access to public lands,” Parker said.
“We are opening,” he added. “We want to serve our customers safely. … It will look and feel a little different for our current guests but we will do all we can to create memories and provide an overall positive experience.”
Showers at campgrounds will be closed, as well as playgrounds. Park staff will clean restrooms multiple times a day, but not as often as usual as the department faces layoffs following a drop in revenue.
