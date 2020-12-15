With coronavirus cases increasing, Clatsop County on Friday will join the majority of Oregon counties considered at extreme risk from the virus, limiting restaurants and bars to takeout only and closing gyms, museums and other indoor venues.
The state measures are part of a data-driven framework that assesses risk in each county every two weeks and prescribes a set of restrictions depending on the risk level — extreme, high, moderate or lower.
Gov. Kate Brown said the framework will help contain the spread of the virus through the winter.
"We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures," the governor said in a statement.
"Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties. I am also asking Oregonians to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often and stay home when you're sick."
Clatsop County, which had been considered high risk for the past two weeks, was one of 29 counties designated as extreme risk on Tuesday. Columbia and Tillamook counties are also considered at extreme risk. Tillamook was elevated from the moderate level.
In extreme risk counties, indoor and outdoor social gatherings will be limited to six people from two households.
Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is prohibited. Takeout is encouraged. Outdoor dining is allowed for up to 50 people, with a limit of six people a table from two households and an 11 p.m. closing time.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues must close. Outdoor entertainment, recreation and fitness facilities can operate with a maximum capacity of 50 people.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 50% of capacity.
Churches can stay open at 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors, whichever is smaller, and 150 people outdoors.
Businesses are required to have employees work remotely, if able, and close offices to the public.
Only outdoor visits will be allowed in long-term care facilities.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on cases per 100,000 over two weeks or the test positivity rate for the same period.
When a county has a case rate of 200 or more per 100,000, the virus is considered widespread, according to the health authority, and at extreme risk. A test positivity rate of 10% or more is also an indication the virus is widespread.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 239 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. The test positivity rate was 7.6%.
The county has recorded 473 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March, and almost half were reported since the beginning of November.
The county's Public Health Department said most of the new infections trace back to parties and social gatherings with little or no mask-wearing.
The county Board of Commissioners last week accepted more state funding for relief payments to local businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
The county is working with Clatsop Economic Development Resources to administer grants.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is encouraging people to continue patronizing local businesses by ordering takeout, buying gift certificates and ordering online.
"It's disappointing that we're at that point, but I think we all have our plans in place," Reid said. "We're just encouraging the public to not forget to do business with people, even if it's a little bit more challenging to do."
After weeks of negotiations with lawmakers, Brown announced a one-day special session of the Legislature will be held Monday to deal with COVID-19 related issues.
The need for state action has grown in recent weeks as Congress has failed to come up with a bill extending several key programs on unemployment, an eviction moratorium and small-business subsidies.
Brown says she will ask for $800 million to help Oregon residents who have battled a pandemic and one of the worst fire seasons in state history.
“Many Oregon families are struggling with unemployment, housing, food insecurity and paying their bills, " Brown said in a statement. “We must protect Oregonians now, as we face some of our hardest days."
For the third time this year, lawmakers will come to the Capitol in Salem amid a pandemic which has only grown more threatening in the intervening months. Brown did not invoke a never-before-used constitutional clause that would have allowed the Legislature to convene from their homes, holding hearings and taking votes in an untested "virtual" session.
