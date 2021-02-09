Clatsop County will move to high risk for the coronavirus beginning Friday, allowing restaurants, gyms and other businesses to resume indoor services.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that the county is among 10 that will move out of extreme risk, including the Portland metro area. Clatsop County has been at extreme risk for the virus since Jan. 15.
"Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," the governor said in a statement. "This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.
"It’s also incredibly important that we continue to remain vigilant and protect our neighbors and loved ones as we face virulent new strains of COVID-19. This means continuing to wear masks, keep our physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. If we want to keep businesses open, reopen schools for in-person instruction, and stay safe, we must keep up our guard. Until vaccines are more widely available, case counts could go back up if we don't keep following safety measures."
Clatsop County is one of 11 counties that will be at high risk through Feb. 25. Fourteen counties will be at extreme risk, two will be at moderate risk and nine will be at lower risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at high risk have a case rate between 100 and 200 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity between 8% and 10%.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 127 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 3%.
Restaurants and bars can resume indoor dining at 25% of capacity — or up to 50 people — with an 11 p.m. closing time. Up to 75 people can dine outdoors, with a limit of six people per table from two households.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 25% of capacity, or up to 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 50% of capacity.
Churches can open up to 25% of capacity or 150 people indoors, whichever is smaller, and 200 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to six people from two households in counties at high risk. Outdoor gatherings can have eight people.
Businesses should urge employees to work remotely if able.
Visits can resume at long-term care facilities.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said he expects to see most bars and restaurants reopen for indoor dining and several that will continue takeout only.
He said for business with a small number of seats, the takeout model works better than trying to do both. For others, the transition back to indoor dining is too difficult for what may only last two weeks.
He said the chamber will keep an updated list of local restaurants and bars with their status and offerings.
"We remain frustrated with the process here as data is pulled on Monday but those most affected by it don’t get the news until Tuesday," Reid said.
As of Tuesday, the county recorded 763 virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. According to the county, 18 were hospitalized and six have died.