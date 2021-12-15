State reports more than three dozen virus cases for county The Astorian Dec 15, 2021 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority reported 17 new coronavirus cases for Clatsop County on Thursday and 25 new virus cases on Wednesday.Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,742 virus cases as of Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Medicine Pandemic County Coronavirus Oregon Health Authority Two Dozen Clatsop County Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App