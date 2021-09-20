State reports new virus cases for county The Astorian Sep 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority has reported more than two dozen new coronavirus cases in Clatsop County over the past several days.The health authority reported 15 virus cases over the weekend and 12 virus cases on Friday.Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 2,117 virus cases and 25 deaths. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Coronavirus Medicine Public Authority Health Authority County Clatsop County Death Two Dozen Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App