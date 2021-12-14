State reports new virus cases for county The Astorian Dec 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority has reported new coronavirus cases for Clatsop County over the past several days.The health authority reported seven new virus cases on Tuesday, 14 new cases over the weekend and six new cases on Friday.Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,703 virus cases as of Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App