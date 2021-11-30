State reports new virus cases for county The Astorian Nov 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority reported new coronavirus cases in Clatsop County over the past several days.The health authority reported six new virus cases for the county on Tuesday and 29 new virus cases over the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend.Since the pandemic began, the health authority has recorded 2,618 virus cases and 35 deaths in the county, although the county has said one of those deaths was not a resident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Medicine County Coronavirus Pandemic Weekend Oregon Health Authority Health Authority Public Authority Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App