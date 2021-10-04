State reports two dozen virus cases for county The Astorian Oct 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority reported 24 coronavirus cases for Clatsop County over the weekend.Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,325 virus cases and 27 deaths as of Monday.The county reported that 24,991 people — 63.3% — had been fully vaccinated against the virus as of Friday. The county's goal is to vaccinate 27,533 people — 70% — to try to achieve herd immunity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App