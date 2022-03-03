The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday updated the number of coronavirus cases tied to recent outbreaks on the North Coast.
At Clatsop Care Memory Community, a Warrenton care home, an outbreak first reported in late January now stands at 12 cases.
At Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community in Seaside, the number of cases tied to an outbreak first reported on Jan. 11 now stands at 15 cases.
At Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, the case count tied to an outbreak in January now stands at 25. The investigation began on Jan. 19.
Nancee Long, the hospital’s communications director, said that none of the cases originated in the hospital.
The revised figures were disclosed in the health authority’s weekly outbreak report.
