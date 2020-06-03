State regulators appear satisfied that Bornstein Seafoods has addressed safety concerns about the coronavirus cited in a complaint by the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council on behalf of workers at the Astoria seafood processor.
“The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division feels the company has provided sufficient evidence that the hazardous condition(s) have been corrected or no longer exist,” Penny Wolf-McCormick, a health enforcement manager with the state, wrote to the Hispanic council on Monday.
She gave the Hispanic council until June 10 to contact the agency if it does not feel the hazards have been addressed.
“If we do not hear from you within that time, we will assume that the hazards have been eliminated and will close our file,” Wolf-McCormick wrote.
The Hispanic council, responding to concerns from workers at Bornstein Seafoods, filed a complaint in April alleging a lack of social distancing and protective equipment. The complaint came before an outbreak of the virus struck the company, infecting 28 workers.
Jenny Pool Radway, the Hispanic council’s executive director, said the group “is checking in with employees of Bornstein to see how they’d like us to proceed, since we filed the complaint on their behalf.”
A spokesman for OSHA in Oregon confirmed there was never a physical inspection of Bornstein Seafoods.
Oregon OSHA conducted an inspection and issued a citation for failing to implement physical distancing at National Frozen Foods, an Albany food processor that had a coronavirus outbreak. The inspection in Albany came after multiple complaints, a similar benchmark for the state to become more involved elsewhere.
But OSHA has faced complaints nationally over the lack of inspections done after worker complaints.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, last week criticized OSHA nationally for issuing only one citation, related to record keeping, despite what she described as the worst worker safety crisis in recent memory.
“Though OSHA is not tracking nationwide workplace infections, incomplete data show that tens of thousands of workers have become infected and thousands have died,” Bonamici said in a statement. “Federal OSHA has received over 4,500 worker complaints related to COVID-19, but has conducted only 42 complaint inspections.”
Representatives from Bornstein Seafoods could not immediately be reached for comment.
In an email to the state, Roxann Forkan, the company’s occupational health and safety manager, described its difficulties and efforts to protect workers against the coronavirus before and after the outbreak.
“Early into the crisis, Bornstein immediately attempted to obtain masks, materials and thermometers, but this was a challenge most companies were facing, as these items were most difficult to obtain,” she wrote. “In the meantime, we authorized and encouraged employees to utilize homemade masks or similar cloth coverings. In addition, Bornstein took swift action in response to COVID-19, and implemented protocols consistent with federal and state guidance given at that time.”
Bornstein Seafoods started in March providing leave for coronavirus-related concerns, Forkan wrote, and asked that employees with symptoms not come to work. The company trained workers on the symptoms of the virus, increased sanitation and required social distancing.
“We also proactively closed the plant at least one day a week for additional deep cleaning,” she wrote. “This was an additional effort to ensure our employees’ safety, and was prior to any notification of possible positive COVID-19 cases with any employees.”
The company invited the Clatsop County Public Health Department into the plant in April to review safety measures, which Forkan wrote included social distancing, partitions where social distancing wasn’t possible, disposable face masks, training for employees, increased sanitation, staggered shifts, barring visitors, screening contractors and providing a suggestion drop box.
Bornstein Seafoods voluntarily reported the positive cases in early May and shut the plant down while the Public Health Department tested its workforce.
The plant remained closed for two weeks. During that time, Forkan wrote, the company was able to begin more safety measures, installing temperature scanners; requiring face shields when there is no physical barrier; removing high-use appliances and group seating from break areas; prohibiting congregation in break areas; reconfiguring entrances and exits for scanning and distancing; instituting disciplinary actions for employees failing to follow guidelines; and designating health and safety monitors.
