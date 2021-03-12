The Clatsop County vaccine task force administered 900 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, its largest vaccination event yet.
The task force expects for administer 1,500 doses at five vaccination events scheduled in the coming days for priority groups, including teachers and seniors over 70 years old.
As of Friday, 11,168 doses have been administered in the county, including 7,464 first doses and 3,704 second doses.
The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.
The Oregon Health Authority said Friday it will provide extra doses to seven counties lagging in vaccinating seniors. Clatsop County is expected to receive 700 extra doses to help catch up.