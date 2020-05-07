You are the owner of this article.
State to freeze Port loans for a year in virus relief

The Port of Astoria will likely receive a one-year deferment of state loans worth an estimated $1.3 million to relieve the impacts of the coronavirus on the agency’s operations.

The state has loaned the Port nearly $20 million over the past 20 years, helping to finance projects like the relocation of Bornstein Seafoods to the foot of Pier 1 and the infrastructure improvements at the Astoria Regional Airport for electric airplane tug manufacturer Lektro.

The state will provide a one-year loan deferment worth an estimated $1.3 million to the Port of Astoria.

The Port and tenants had paid the amount down to less than $12 million a year ago. Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, estimates the one-year deferment will save $900,000 in principal and $300,000 in interest.

“It’s good news for the Port, and it will allow us to keep providing some of the services that we provide,” Isom said. “Because at some point, when you almost completely turn off the revenue spigot, you can only kind of go business as usual for so long.”

Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency, announced a payment relief effort last month for Oregon’s 17 public ports, asking them to document the impacts of the virus on operations. Five ports have so far responded and are working on terms with the state.

Isom negotiated the deferment with Stephanie Prybyl, the ports manager for Business Oregon. Prybyl has also been working with the Port on its recently approved strategic business plan, a guide to restoring financial stability and credibility over the next several years to get more financial help from the state.

“Though this is a difficult time for everyone, the agency recognized ports have been working hard in responding to emergency declarations and adjusting as circumstances quickly change,” Prybyl wrote in an email.

The Port is working with Business Oregon on how to equitably pass on the savings to tenants who qualify. Numerous Port businesses have seen a downtick over the coronavirus. The Port has also faced the loss of log ships to a trade war between the U.S. and China.

More than half of the Port’s loans with the state helped relocate Bornstein Seafoods from the downtown waterfront to a new plant at the foot of Pier 1. The seafood processor covers the loan payments through its lease, but has been beset by a weak domestic market and recently shut down after a coronavirus outbreak among its workforce.

“They’re not going to have difficulties showing an impact, I think,” Isom said.

Isom said Da Yang Seafoods, the Port’s other major seafood processor, is still operating as usual, but that things could change rapidly.

“So, I think everybody is kind of proceeding with caution right now and crossing their fingers that the outbreak has been contained.” he said.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

