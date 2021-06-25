Most coronavirus restrictions in Oregon will be lifted by Wednesday as the state nears its vaccination goal, a milestone in the pandemic.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that the statewide risk-level framework and other safety protocols will end by Wednesday or when 70% of Oregon adults receive at least one dose of vaccine, whichever comes first.
Her announcement came as Oregon faces a heat wave and thousands of people prepare to travel for the Fourth of July holiday.
“As I have detailed before, that means no more statewide mask mandates in most settings, no required capacity limits and no required physical distancing. It means, effectively, Oregon is 100% open for business,” the governor said during a press conference. “This is a pivotal moment for Oregon.
“We must also recognize that it has been exceptionally difficult for our Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and Pacific Islanders and tribal communities. Disparities that existed before are even wider now.
“I am incredibly grateful of the work that our local health partners and community based organizations have done to reach Oregonians from communities of color to make progress closing the equity gaps and vaccination efforts. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is likely to be present in our lives for months and possibly years to come. The lasting impacts of the hardships Oregonians have worn during the pandemic will be with us even for longer.
“But we certainly see encouraging signs. Communities and economies do not recover overnight. As we transition to recovery, we must do everything we can to ensure we are equipped with the ability to remain nimble and resilient. We must be prepared to respond to the emerging needs of our workers, our businesses and our economy.”
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, called the announcement welcome news.
“The work will continue as we focus our efforts on recovery,” Kujala said. “Thanks to our entire community for the sacrifice and dedication over the last year and a half.”
While Oregon is close to reaching its vaccination target, some counties, including Clatsop County, are still working to achieve vaccination goals.
Nearly 63% of people 16 and older in Clatsop County have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The county has set a broader target of vaccinating 70% percent of the population to try to achieve herd immunity against the virus. As of Friday, the county reported that 53.7% had been fully vaccinated.
The county recorded 1,063 virus cases as of Friday. According to the county, 25 were hospitalized and nine have died.
“It’s no secret that vaccine demand has tapered in recent weeks,” Patrick Allen, the director of the heath authority, said. “But we continue to reach Oregonians every day with a vaccine.”
Moving forward, Allen said the responsibility for managing the virus will shift to counties.
“Going forward, it will be up to county commissioners who act as local health boards and local public health officials to intervene to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,” he said. “They’ll be responsible for conducting case investigations and contact tracing, ongoing vaccination efforts at the local level and implementing other needed interventions, such as social distancing protections or any additional mask requirements.”
Margo Lalich, Clatsop County’s interim public health director, said the vast majority of people testing positive for the virus are unvaccinated. She said many of the cases are tied to households and workplaces.
“So the next step in our targeted outreach is with employers, meeting them where they are, going to them, making vaccines available at a time and a place that’s convenient for them,” Lalich said during a county Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday.
The county’s vaccine task force will wind down mass vaccination events by July, moving to targeted pop-up clinics.
The last two mass vaccination events at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds and old Seaside High School are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday. Walk-ins are welcome.
Beginning July 12, the county’s Public Health Department will offer vaccinations and testing Monday through Thursday at its office in Astoria.
Clatsop Community Action is hosting a pop-up vaccination event at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Wednesday and will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Consejo Hispano and the Oregon Health Authority will administer the Pfizer vaccine at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce on the same day.
The Pfizer vaccine will also be given to people between 12 to 17 years old and their families on July 6 at the old Seaside High School.
Employers interested in hosting a clinic for employees are encouraged to contact the county’s Public Health Department.
Vaccines are still being offered by local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.