All Oregonians should be eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines by July, according to the state.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday updated the state's priority list. After seniors, people 45 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions will be next in line by March 29, along with seafood and agriculture workers, people living in low-income senior housing, the homeless, people displaced by wildfires and wildland firefighters.
By May, the list will expand to more front-line workers, people living in multigenerational households and people 16 to 44 with underlying health conditions. By June, people who are 45 to 64 will be eligible and, by July, all people 16 and over will be eligible.
Weather-related disruptions in vaccine delivery to Clatsop County have set the county's vaccine task force behind schedule.
The county is still limiting vaccines to seniors aged 80 and older. The county will invite people 75 and older as soon as supplies are available.
The county encourages people to fill out the vaccine survey on its website so the task force can notify people when they are eligible for a vaccination event.
Safeway pharmacies in Astoria and Seaside and Costco in Warrenton are offering vaccines by appointment. People can visit the pharmacies' website for eligibility requirements and to register.
As of Friday, 6,555 doses have been administered in the county.