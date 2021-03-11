Gray whales are beginning their spring migration up the Oregon Coast, but volunteers will not be on hand at state parks to educate visitors and help people spot the passing cetaceans.
Due to the pandemic, the state has opted not to station volunteers at whale watching sites as part of its annual Whale Watch Week program and the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay is closed.
Instead, Lisa Sumption, the director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, encouraged visitors to enjoy the spring tradition on their own while exploring parks close to their homes.
Visitors are asked to continue to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.
“If a park is crowded, consider visiting another whale watching site or returning later,” Sumption said in a statement.
On the North Coast, Ecola State Park and Oswald West State Park are popular sites for whale watching. On the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state, volunteers usually set up scopes at Cape Disappointment State Park’s Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.
A map of sites and other information about gray whales is available online at the state parks department's website.