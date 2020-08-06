In another tradition disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Annalyse Steele, a senior at Astoria High School, was crowned Astoria Regatta queen on Wednesday evening at a small coronation at the Loft at the Red Building.
The event, which usually takes place at the Liberty Theatre, was limited to the Regatta Court, judges and a photographer due to virus precautions. Families of the princesses watched remotely via Zoom.
“It was definitely very different. We were all very far apart from each other,” Steele said.
The pandemic was the fourth time the Regatta festival has been modified in its 126-year history, after World War I, the Astoria fire in 1922 and World War II.
“I felt truly grateful for this opportunity and I honestly did not expect it to be me," Steele said. "I think all of the girls did amazing with their speeches and their on-stage questions.”
Steele, along with princesses Zoey Alexander, of Seaside; Mia McFadden, of Warrenton; Gabrielle Morrill, of Knappa; delivered speeches that focused on life in the 1920s in Astoria, Clatsop County, Oregon and the West.
Steele said the Regatta Court was given a few speaking opportunities and attended a reverse parade in Tillamook earlier this year despite virus restrictions.
“We had an amazing year together,” she said.
One of her responsibilities as queen will be to mentor next year’s Regatta Court.
“I look forward to leading them and helping them prepare their speeches and gain confidence in public speaking,” Steele said. “Hopefully, they will have a little more fun next year, getting to go to more of the events.”
Before the coronation, the court made an appearance at a new waterfront monument installed near the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
The monument commemorates the 125th anniversary of the Regatta festival.
Last year, the Regatta and Astoria Visual Arts selected artist Jeremy Furnish’s concept for the monument.
The 10-foot-tall sculpture is made of bronze and stainless steel that swirls around a bright blue piece of cast glass that Furnish referred to as the “eye of the rolling wave.”
A butterfly sailboat was designed on the glass to represent the festival.
“It’s symbolizing the water and the land, side by side as they come down the river. It’s like a marriage, or a union, between the land and the sea,” Furnish said.
A plaque behind the monument will be engraved with the story of the Regatta festival and the name of each sponsor that has contributed to the festival and the scholarships awarded to each year’s Regatta Court.
Furnish said the opportunity was important to him because his great-great-grandfather immigrated from Denmark to Astoria the same year the Regatta tradition began.
“It resonated with me. It was something that I really had to put extra effort into," Furnish said. "It meant a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.