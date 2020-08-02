Taco Bell has temporarily closed in Warrenton after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company disclosed the case to The Astorian on Sunday in an email.
After learning of the positive test result, the company said, the operator in Warrenton "immediately began working with Taco Bell and contacted local health officials."
"This restaurant closed immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing," the company said, adding that "ensuring the health and well-being of our team members and our customers is our highest priority."
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said the county learned on Friday afternoon that an employee at Taco Bell tested positive for the virus, but has not yet confirmed whether the individual lives in Clatsop County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported several new coronavirus cases in Clatsop County on Saturday and Sunday.
McNickle said the county is conducting contact tracing for the new cases and has found that some do not belong to Clatsop County.
He expects to publicly release information about new cases on Monday morning.
