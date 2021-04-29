Teenagers who are 16 and 17 will soon be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Clatsop County.
The county announced it has received doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will begin vaccinations at clinics in Astoria on May 15 and Seaside on May 22. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one yet approved for use on people under 18.
The county has mostly been using the Moderna vaccine.
People can sign up for vaccinations via the county's website.
The county has administered about 26,000 vaccine doses and nearly 10,000 people are vaccinated. The county hopes to reach herd immunity against the virus by vaccinating about 27,500 people, or 70% of the population.