Clatsop County reported Monday that 10 people living in the northern part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Three females and two males between the ages of 10 and 19, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 20s and a man in his 60s are among the new cases.
The county declined to disclose whether any of the new cases are tied to workplaces or are otherwise connected.
The county Public Health Department said in a statement Monday, “that with the latest increase in cases that county residents remember to practice proven preventative measures such as: wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and staying home while sick.”
The new cases follow a batch of cases last week tied to Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
Michael McNickle, Clatsop County’s public health director, reported Friday that six people at the seafood processing plant tested positive for the virus.
Earlier this month, McNickle disclosed that a man in his 40s who tested positive was a worker at Pacific Seafood.
He said the Oregon Health Authority will handle the new Pacific Seafood cases, part of an agreement the county and the state struck in late June after a worker tested positive at the plant.
The decision came after several days of tension between the county, the health authority and the seafood processor over how to respond to the case.
The county has recorded 125 cases since March. Ninety-seven of those individuals have recovered, according to the county, while the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 30,995 cases and 529 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,439 test results in Clatsop County, including 121 of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.