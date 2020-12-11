Clatsop County on Friday reported 13 new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county and include two males between 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, two men and a woman in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s and a man in his 60s.
One of the new reported cases was hospitalized and the rest were recovering at home.
The county has recorded 458 cases since March. According to the county, eight were hospitalized and two have died.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 91,420 cases and 1,138 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
