The coronavirus pandemic has increased depression, anxiety and burnout among health care workers, but some at Columbia Memorial Hospital are finding solace knowing Allison Whisenhunt and her team of social workers are there to listen.
Whisenhunt is the director of behavioral health at the Astoria hospital. She leads 10 social workers who help patients, family and staff navigate social services and health care resources.
The last few months of the pandemic have been some of the hardest on caregivers. A surge over the summer, driven by the delta variant, led to record numbers of new virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Clatsop County.
“Most of these patients are saying to us, ‘I wish I would have gotten the vaccine.’ And for staff who are putting themselves at risk by having exposure, and just the volume of patients that we've had, it’s really stressful and I think hard for people not to have at least some resentment when people say that,” Whisenhunt said. “Watching people get very very sick and oftentimes have to be shipped to Portland, watching some folks die from this when many people believe it could have been prevented, has been really, really hard.”
Whisenhunt listens to the staff’s frustrations and fears, which have been heightened during the pandemic. Often, she said, personal issues with rent and finances add to an already stressful job.
She and her team teach self-care methods and advocate for taking time off work when needed. They also help staff find housing, financial and counseling assistance. When it comes to mental health care and staff retention, there’s often multiple stressors at work and home to consider.
'It’s fascinating and kind of terrifying what's going on in health care'
Earlier this month, 92% of nurses at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital reported mental exhaustion and 86% reported fatigue, burnout and moral distress, according to data from the Oregon Nurses Association, a union that also represents nurses at Columbia Memorial.
“I have never worked as hard as I have in the last 18 months, in my whole career,” Whisenhunt said. “I’ve been a medical social worker for 16 years, and it’s fascinating and kind of terrifying what's going on in health care.”
Her duties expanded over the pandemic, with her team serving more clinics in the hospital. They began covering the hospital’s surgical and specialty clinics after Misty Ingram, who directs the clinics, saw how the pandemic was impacting staff.
“It kind of brought to my mind, as a manager at the time, that my team was having struggles that we weren’t having whenever people weren’t as stressed out, and weren’t as spread thin," Ingram said. "And so I identified that I needed to do something extra.”
That’s when she reached out to Whisenhunt, who embedded a social worker into her clinics.
They also organized group meetings where staff could talk about their struggles, their coping techniques and reflect on things that brought them joy.
“We are still in a place, we’re in a society, where we don’t like to acknowledge that maybe we’re struggling, and it’s been a taboo I think up until COVID," Ingram said. "And now with COVID, people feel like they’ve been given the OK to talk about things. I think we're finding that through doing that we're able to heal, and help each other heal.”
The outreach has also helped Ingram’s staff resolve internal arguments, many related to politics and COVID vaccines. The subjects, she said, had torn apart relationships between co-workers.
A focus has been on recognizing good intentions, meaning to give someone the benefit of the doubt and recognize they may be acting out due to unseen pressures at work and home.
Ingram said she is grateful to work at a place that recognizes the benefits of mental health care.
“I think that not only will that be able to continue forward, but the whole awareness of resilience being a really important part of the workplace," she said. "I think it’s kind of a revolution, not just in health care, but in workplaces all over the United States.”
Along with assigning social workers to clinics, Whisenhunt has opened her office to people who want to talk about their experiences.
"A lot of what I've done is really just validate for them that what you're feeling is normal in this really abnormal situation,” she said.
In March, they opened up a hotline, previously used for patient referrals, to offer caregivers support. Whisenhunt said many caregivers have used it to ask for help.
The hospital has also expanded financial incentives for working extra shifts, provided more leave days and giveaways.
'When you're sitting with someone and all of their concerns or their frustrations are the same ones you hold, day after day after day that gets really wearying'
Columbia Memorial employs over 700 people. With so much ground to cover, Whisenhunt said it's important to practice self-care and make sure her team isn’t overwhelmed.
“It's one thing to provide support to a colleague. It's another thing to provide support to a colleague, and patients and everyone when you're having that shared lived experience,” she said. “When you're sitting with someone and all of their concerns or their frustrations are the same ones you hold, day after day after day that gets really wearying.”
Paige Sutton, a social worker who helps in clinics from neurology to podiatry, said getting through the work week can sometimes be an undertaking.
“Sometimes it’s difficult. But if you do something for a period of time, you figure out a way that it works for you. For me, I can keep things in compartments of where they should be and I can leave work and try to leave it there,” she said. “It just really helps to put into perspective, to have gratitude and have appreciation and have grace with others, especially as we're heading into year two of this.”
Sutton said it's important for health care workers to be patient with themselves and to know they aren’t alone.
Taking a deep breath knowing she was going into a weekend break, she said she was tired but optimistic.
"I feel fortunate to work with an organization that has social work and community wellness and mental health awareness on the upper levels," Sutton said. "I feel fortunate because I know that there are places where that doesn't exist.”