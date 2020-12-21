The Sunset Empire Transportation District has installed plexiglass barriers around drivers, blocked forward seats to separate them from passengers and sanitized buses every four hours. So far, the measures have avoided any coronavirus cases among the agency’s 26 drivers.
But Jeff Hazen, the transit district’s executive director, and other transit officials around Oregon are asking that front-line staff be some of the first essential workers to receive vaccines after people in health care and nursing homes.
“Since the early days of the pandemic, public transportation has played a critical role in transporting essential front-line workers to their jobs in health care, education, utilities and at grocery stores,” Hazen wrote to the Clatsop County Public Health Department. “At (Sunset Empire), our employees have been heroes moving heroes. Public transit workers have worked throughout the pandemic to move our community and to help our economy recover.”
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said local public health officials follow the recommendations passed down from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Oregon Health Authority. Local public health officials are still waiting to hear from the state on who to vaccinate first, he said.
“There’s an astounding amount of silence from OHA on that piece,” McNickle said.
Front-line health care workers are first in line for vaccines, along with residents and staff at long-term care facilities. A committee advising the CDC recommended that people older than 75 and front-line essential workers be next in line. The committee included emergency responders, corrections officers, postal workers, farmers, grocery store workers and transit workers as essential.
“Several states designated transit workers as essential early on in the outbreak, but Oregon did not make the same designation,” Hazen wrote to his board of directors.
Andi Howell, the president of the Oregon Transit Association’s board and the transit director for Sandy, sent a similar letter to Gov. Kate Brown imploring the state to follow national guidelines.
“I and my peers who manage transit operations have seen on a daily basis the anxiety and fear experienced by our transit employees as so many have tested positive at a rate much higher than the general population,” Howell wrote. “This is a result of being continuously exposed to large groups of transit-dependent riders in close proximity within a confined space.
“In addition, they have also had to deal with the added stress of being forced to assume the role of ‘mask police’ and have been on the receiving end of hostile comments from those who see mask wearing as government overreach.”
Who gets vaccinated when will ultimately depend on how quickly vaccines can be distributed, McNickle said.
“If we don’t get enough, they’re going to have to reprioritize within those priorities again,” he said. “I’m hoping there will be enough vaccine that they won’t have to continue refining their priorities.”
