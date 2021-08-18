Citing a severe shortage of bus drivers, the Sunset Empire Transportation District is considering cuts to several routes across Clatsop County.
Jeff Hazen, the transit district's executive director, said he will make recommendations on which routes to cut at a board meeting on Aug. 26.
Most of the cuts would apply to weekend routes, including route 13 through Astoria, route 16 through Warrenton, route 21 through Cannon Beach and the Seaside streetcar.
Route 17 through Cannon Beach that operates on weekdays would also be cut. Additionally, route 15 through Warrenton, another weekday service, would only operate in the mornings from 5:50 to 9:03 a.m. and in the evenings from 5:30 to 8:43 p.m.
Route 101, which runs from Astoria to Cannon Beach, would be cut from four buses a day to two.
Hazen said the decision did not come easily.
“It is heart-wrenching,” he said. “I never, ever thought that when I got on board with the system that I would have to make cuts.”
Although difficult, Hazen said the transit district weighed the proposed cuts with consideration of how they would impact low-income residents who rely on public transportation.
“One thing we have to do in public transportation, when we are looking at either expansion or cuts in service — equity is very crucial,” he said. “We are required to look at things through an equity lens. That is a lot of how it was done.”
Hazen noted that the transit district is not alone in dealing with a bus driver shortage, as it has touched all transportation sectors, particularly jobs that require a commercial driver’s license.
Hazen said they are more than willing to hire someone without a commercial driver’s license and pay them to get trained, but they have stopped receiving applications altogether.
As for why a driver shortage is hitting the industry, Hazen is unsure.
“I have no idea,” he said. “I have never seen anything like this in my entire adult life or in my career. It is very, very unusual.”
The transit district had expanded services shortly before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
“It was dynamite for us, then it all collapsed with the pandemic,” Hazen said.
But Hazen said they were still able to make due with the funding they had and hired over a dozen new people for disinfecting jobs.
“I don’t know of any other transit agency that went to the extent that we did,” he said.
As the pandemic extended, it became harder and harder to find drivers.
“It really reared its ugly head back when the pandemic started, but we were managing just fine,” Hazen said. “We are always hiring drivers because we do have turnover. Really, this past six months, it really started (getting) worse and worse and then within the last couple of months, it has really gotten bad.
“It got to the point where we were having severe shortages to where we do not have enough backup drivers when drivers call in sick. We have six people out on illness and we just don’t have the backup drivers at this point.”
If the board follows through with the cuts, Hazen could not say when the routes might be restored.
“We are going to have to wait and see,” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball that tells me when people are going to start applying again.
“We will look at other avenues to see what other possibilities there are, but it is really tough right now because there is so much competition for people with CDLs.”