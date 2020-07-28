Clatsop County reported Tuesday that two more workers at Da Yang Seafood have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The workers were described as a man and a woman, both in their 40s, living in the northern part of the county. They were reportedly recovering at home.
The county conducted testing of all 160 workers at the seafood processing facility Thursday after a worker tested positive for the virus.
So far, four workers have tested positive. The county is still receiving test results.
Da Yang has temporarily closed operations on Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria.
The county has recorded 71 cases since March 23. Fifty-five have recovered and the others are convalescing at home, according to the county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 17,416 cases and 303 deaths statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The health authority tracked 3,448 test results in Clatsop County, including the 71 positive cases.
