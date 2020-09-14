Clatsop County reported Monday that two women in their 30s have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The women were described as living in the northern part of the county and recovering at home.
The county has disclosed 104 virus cases since March. Ninety-seven people have recovered, according to the county, while the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 29,484 cases and 511 deaths statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,222 test results in Clatsop County, including 102 of the positive cases.
