breaking Two virus deaths reported for county The Astorian Nov 15, 2021 4 hrs ago The Oregon Health Authority has reported two Clatsop County virus deaths from the summer.A 79-year-old woman died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 22. Two more virus deaths were recorded in Clatsop County. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian A 38-year-old woman died on Sept. 2 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. She had tested positive on May 7.No other information on the deaths was available.The deaths were part of a surge of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the county over the summer.Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 32 virus deaths for the county, although the county has said that one of those deaths did not involve a resident.The health authority is in the process of documenting several hundred virus deaths statewide that were not initially reported because of a computer error.