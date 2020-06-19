As they drove through neighborhoods with other Astoria School District staff last week, first grade teachers Lisa Hankwitz and Charlet Robinson were eager for a glimpse of students they had not seen in person in months.
The parade marked the end of one of the strangest school years any of them had ever experienced. But for both women, the cheers they received from students, parents and even just regular residents reaffirmed that the community knew teachers had done their best to continue to help children even as the coronavirus disrupted nearly every aspect of normal life.
They hope to return to classrooms in September, but there is no guarantee they will.
School districts in Clatsop County are finalizing budgets ahead of the usual June deadline and looking at offering some kind of blend of in-person classes and distance education, knowing they may have to pivot.
All of these plans are placeholders.
A document prepared by the Oregon Department of Education outlining state guidance for reopening schools in September quotes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“You don’t make the timeline,” he said. “The virus makes the timeline.”
The number of coronavirus cases in Oregon continues to rise even as government restrictions are lifted and the economy reopens.
Insurers have informed school districts they likely cannot provide insurance against claims related to communicable diseases, potentially opening school districts up to a vast — and expensive — liability.
Oregon’s budget has a $3 billion gap and school districts will eventually have to grapple with a state funding shortfall. How much, they don’t know. Local school districts are anticipating 10% to 17% in reductions. They expect several lean years will follow.
As Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent of the Warrenton-Hammond School District, told board members at a recent meeting: “It will be a year unlike any year in the recent history of public education.”
Operational blueprints
The Department of Education requires schools to come up with a plan for next school year, an “Operational Blueprint for Reentry.” While the state is allowing schools and districts a large amount of leeway in developing the plans, they must work closely with public health officials and hit on several key elements of health and safety.
One of the challenges will be how to get students to the buildings, and — once they arrive — to their classrooms, safely. How to organize cafeteria meals and, if necessary, classroom cohorts and keep students from mixing is another puzzle. All the districts will need to account for even more robust cleaning and sanitization routines.
Rogozinski asked the Warrenton-Hammond School Board to approve several more staff in-service days ahead of students’ first day back in September, to buy more time to “really dial in, with our staff, all the new protocols that will absolutely be in place.”
Another big question facing every school district in the county is how many students will actually return if classrooms reopen.
Enrollment is a metric used to determine how much state funding a school district receives. The Astoria School District’s robust enrollment numbers in the past five years are one reason they are starting out the next fiscal year with a healthy beginning fund balance — money they hope will provide a small cushion during what they expect will be several difficult financial years for the state.
For students who may stay home and learn remotely, equity is another challenge, and one districts faced when all students were forced into a distance learning model this spring.
Many districts assembled distance learning programs on the fly as the coronavirus spread and building closures loomed. The Department of Education modified assessment requirements, but some sort of grading is expected to be used next school year to make sure students are on track.
“We will need to improve our distance learning game,” Rogozinski told board members last week, adding, “It can’t be what it was this year, which was all sporadic.”
The Warrenton-Hammond School District sent out a parent survey this month, looking for feedback as staff and the school board think about how to offer programs and services next year. Many parents wrote back about the difficulty in managing their children’s school schedule in tandem with a household and a job. They worried their children learned less than they would have in a school setting.
For more rural schools, internet access also cut into the quality and types of materials students could access.
Will students return?
Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District, knows around 30% of the district’s parents are unsure if they will send kids back at all. A few have already told him they will not send their children to school until there is a vaccine.
The district’s board plans to pass a budget this month that assumes all students and teachers are back in classrooms starting in September like normal, even though they know this is unlikely to be the case.
Astoria School District had 1,914 students enrolled before schools shut down statewide because of the coronavirus. Under state guidelines, Hoppes knows the district — and likely every school district in the county except maybe the tiny Jewell School District — will not be able to have every single student back in class and meet public health and safety criteria for social distancing.
And though the district is committed to following all the safety guidelines, Hoppes noted: “The tricky part with that is I can work hard to make sure kids are safe, but I can’t control where kids go after school hours.”
Many teachers in the county say they long to be back in the classroom. It has been hard, not really knowing how kids are doing, connecting only through a screen, if at all.
“We will do our best regardless, but my thought is I want to be back in the classroom with my students, to be able to connect with them and help them the best I can,” Hankwitz said after the staff parade.
She thought of one mom and her daughter, who had been at the high school at the start of the parade. The mom texted Hankwitz to let her know they were heading up to the Peter Pan Market on Niagara Avenue so the girl could wave hello again, in real life.
“I have a son who is a physician in one of the big hospitals in Stockholm. The nurse who is head of the E.R. there prays every morning that the government does not close the schools, because then she loses half her staff.”
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/04/can-you-beat-covid-19-without-a-lockdown-sweden-is-trying
Communicable diseases have been a potential liability since they were invented. Surely that issue has been discussed long before COVID-19? And presumably the decision was that the benefits of education far outweigh the risks of infection, especially when it's a virus that is relatively harmless for children.
Oops I left out some words! Correction:
Communicable diseases have been a potential liability FOR SCHOOLS since they (schools) were invented.
