Unemployment claims pass 3,500 in county

More than 350 people in Clatsop County applied for unemployment over the past week, bringing the county’s claims to more than 3,500 since the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the economy in March.
More than 30 million Americans overall, including 381,000 Oregonians, have filed for unemployment since businesses closures began in mid-March, including more than 20 million in April. That includes more than 20 million job losses in April, leaving the national unemployment rate at 14.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state Employment Department, facing criticism over a slow response in approving people’s unemployment, has added and reassigned hundreds of employees to process claims. Four out of five initial claims received through May 2 have been processed. Around 10,000 applications have been processed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program recently launched to extend benefits to self-employed, contract and gig workers not eligible for regular state unemployment.
Programming and testing is underway for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which will provide up to 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits for those who have run out of benefits but remain out of work because of coronavirus closures.
The federal unemployment expansion, including a $600 weekly check, is set to expire at the end of July. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who helped write the law for the expanded benefits, has pushed for a trigger to keep them in place perpetually until the economy and employment recover.
“Our continued response to this catastrophe must meet the moment, and that means putting programs like expanded unemployment benefits on autopilot so help to workers is based on economic conditions — not the political climate,” the Oregon Democrat said in a news release about the latest jobs report. “Families will face unprecedented and unnecessary economic pain and suffering if Congress fails to take this action.”
Democratic lawmakers recently introduced the Worker Relief and Security Act. The legislation would continue $600 weekly federal supplements for the unemployed until a month after the end of President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration. Workers who use up their 26 weeks of state unemployment would get another 26 weeks federally funded. The self-employed would not be limited until 26 weeks after extreme social distancing ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.