You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Unemployment claims pass 3,500 in county

  • 0

More than 350 people in Clatsop County applied for unemployment over the past week, bringing the county’s claims to more than 3,500 since the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the economy in March.

More than 30 million Americans overall, including 381,000 Oregonians, have filed for unemployment since businesses closures began in mid-March, including more than 20 million in April. That includes more than 20 million job losses in April, leaving the national unemployment rate at 14.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state Employment Department, facing criticism over a slow response in approving people’s unemployment, has added and reassigned hundreds of employees to process claims. Four out of five initial claims received through May 2 have been processed. Around 10,000 applications have been processed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program recently launched to extend benefits to self-employed, contract and gig workers not eligible for regular state unemployment.

Programming and testing is underway for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which will provide up to 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits for those who have run out of benefits but remain out of work because of coronavirus closures.

The federal unemployment expansion, including a $600 weekly check, is set to expire at the end of July. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who helped write the law for the expanded benefits, has pushed for a trigger to keep them in place perpetually until the economy and employment recover.

“Our continued response to this catastrophe must meet the moment, and that means putting programs like expanded unemployment benefits on autopilot so help to workers is based on economic conditions — not the political climate,” the Oregon Democrat said in a news release about the latest jobs report. “Families will face unprecedented and unnecessary economic pain and suffering if Congress fails to take this action.”

Democratic lawmakers recently introduced the Worker Relief and Security Act. The legislation would continue $600 weekly federal supplements for the unemployed until a month after the end of President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration. Workers who use up their 26 weeks of state unemployment would get another 26 weeks federally funded. The self-employed would not be limited until 26 weeks after extreme social distancing ends.

Tags

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News