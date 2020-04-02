Unemployment claims spike amid virus

During a typical week this year, between 25 and 55 people in Clatsop County applied for unemployment insurance.
In the last few weeks of March, as coronavirus-driven layoffs disrupted the economy, more than 1,000 people in the county applied for benefits.
Around 10 million Americans have filed unemployment claims over the last two weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Oregon employment offices have received nearly 170,000 initial unemployment claims in the same time period. Of the nearly 46,000 processed, one-third are in leisure and hospitality.
The number of initial claims received in the county jumped from 28 the week of March 14 to 340 the week of March 21 and added another 713 in the week ending March 28.
Nearly two-thirds of unemployment claims in the county were filed by workers in hospitality and food services, which make up around 25% of the county’s workforce. More than a tenth of the unemployment claims were retail workers.
Shawna Sykes, a regional workforce analyst with the Oregon Employment Department, estimates nearly 88% of jobs in dining and hospitality have been impacted since Gov. Kate Brown made all bars and restaurants to-go only to protect against the spread of the virus. All nonessential retail has also taken a nosedive from people heeding orders to hunker down during the crisis, she said.
“People are only getting the essentials right now,” Sykes said. “We’ve seen that surge in employment in food and grocery related retail, but other retail is suffering. Basically, everything else that’s not essential right now."
Hotels and other lodgings have seen bookings plummet as public health officials advise visitors to stay home. Local governments on the North Coast, except Seaside, banned short-term stays for all but essential workers to keep tourists away.
“Lodging facilities like hotels and motels have reduced their staff to skeleton crews,” Sykes said. “Arts, entertainment and recreation businesses have reduced staff or closed down.”
More than 6.5% of the claims were by health care and social workers. Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria recently announced the layoffs of around 90 people in response to government restrictions on nonemergency procedures to conserve medical supplies to treat coronavirus patients. Mike Antrim, a spokesman for Providence Seaside Hospital, said the hospital has not laid anyone off.
“The folks that filed a couple weeks ago are starting to get through that process, and they expect to be getting checks out in the coming week,” Sykes said.
Those initial checks won’t include the additional $600 a week in the stimulus package passed by Congress. The relief package also added the self-employed and other gig workers who were not receiving unemployment benefits.
“We expect there to be another surge as those folks are applying for benefits,” Sykes said. “And there are still folks that haven’t made it through the process yet, that have filed claims that we’re still processing. So I suspect that it will be a few more weeks of larger numbers.”
Sykes encouraged people to apply for unemployment benefits at the state Employment Department's website as a quicker alternative to phone lines swamped with requests.
The state’s most recent round of employment data was for February, when the county’s unemployment rate was only 3.6%. The figures are based on payroll information taken in the middle of each previous month. That means they likely won’t start taking the impact of the coronavirus into account until May, said Erik Knoder, a regional economist.
“We haven’t even taken a stab at it,” he said of estimating the unemployment rate. “It’s anybody’s guess, I would say.”
Global economists are predicting it will take years to emerge from the government restrictions on businesses meant to curb the spread of the virus, and because of how consumer behavior could change after restrictions are lifted.
