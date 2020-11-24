Clatsop County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped again in October to 7.3% from 8.5% in September, although the recovery from the initial waves of coronavirus-related layoffs has been uneven.
Seasonally adjusted employment rates compare expected with real changes in the economy. The county lost 410 jobs in October, 60 less than expected during the transition into a slower wintertime economy. Nonfarm employment stood at 17,740 positions.
Leisure and hospitality, the industry hit hardest by the pandemic, shed 180 jobs at restaurants, bars and lodgings. At 4,290 positions, the industry represents almost 30% of private employment in the county.
Between March and April, more than half of leisure and hospitality jobs in the county disappeared as the economy retracted with restrictions meant to stem the spread of the virus. The industry has since clawed back about 80% of precoronavirus employment.
Retailers, who cut 15% of positions in the county at the start of the pandemic, have almost reached previrus levels of employment. The industry represents nearly 20% of the county’s private employment.
Food manufacturing, namely seafood processing, lost 100 jobs to end up at 620 in October. That was still 50 more jobs from a year ago. Wood and paper manufacturing, at 240 and 720 positions, experienced only minor declines.
Local education, at 1,010 jobs, jumped in employment from October but was still down 80 from a year ago when more students attended classes on campus. Local governments, at 1,110 positions, experienced only minor changes. The federal government cut 40 jobs as work on the census wound down.
Oregon lost 1 in 7 jobs either temporarily or permanently during March and April as the pandemic ratcheted up and stay-at-home orders dampened economic activity. The North Coast’s reliance on leisure and hospitality led to Clatsop and Lincoln counties having the highest unemployment rates in the state at the start of the pandemic.
Clatsop County’s unemployment peaked at more than 24% in April. As the economy reopened and tourist season hit, unemployment lowered to 15.5% in June, 9.3% in August and 7.3% in October. The county still suffers twice the unemployment it did a year ago and a higher rate than the state and U.S., both at 6.9% in October.
Gov. Kate Brown enacted a two-week freeze on in-person dining lasting through at least Dec. 2 to control a rapidly increasing number of positive virus cases throughout the state. Restaurant and lodging groups sued the state over the freeze, arguing the governor’s action lacks equity and due process.
The effect the freeze will have on the county’s unemployment claims from the leisure and hospitality sector remain to be seen. Initial unemployment claims through the week ending Nov. 14 showed no significant uptick. Statistics on claims during the first week of the freeze won’t be available until after Thanksgiving.
