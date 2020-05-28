Unemployment jumped by more than 20% in April

Clatsop County’s unemployment shot up by more than 20% to a record 24.4% in April after more than 4,800 job losses, according to the state Employment Department.
The state released unemployment statistics for April, providing the first glimpse of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on overall employment. More than 4,200 people in the county have applied for unemployment since mid-March.
In a usual April, the county would gain 470 jobs. But the county lost 4,820 jobs amid widespread restrictions on business meant to stem the spread of the virus.
Leisure and hospitality cut 2,790 jobs in April, including 990 in accommodations and 1,690 in restaurants and bars. Retail trade lost 320 jobs; and education and health care 260. Other services, including hair salons, repair shops and churches, lost another 220 jobs. Professional and business services, including temp agencies, cut 170 jobs; construction 130; and manufacturing 120. Local government education shed 120 jobs.
The county, more dependent on tourism and hospitality, went from having one of the 10 lowest unemployment rates in the state to the second-highest after 26.2% in Lincoln County, another tourism hotspot.
Clatsop County’s unemployment peaked at 11.9% during the Great Recession. The statewide unemployment rate in April was 14.8%, and the national rate was 14.4%. May’s figures will be available in late June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.