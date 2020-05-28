You are the owner of this article.
Unemployment jumped by more than 20% in April

Unemployment claims through May 23
Oregon Employment Department

Clatsop County’s unemployment shot up by more than 20% to a record 24.4% in April after more than 4,800 job losses, according to the state Employment Department.

The state released unemployment statistics for April, providing the first glimpse of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on overall employment. More than 4,200 people in the county have applied for unemployment since mid-March.

In a usual April, the county would gain 470 jobs. But the county lost 4,820 jobs amid widespread restrictions on business meant to stem the spread of the virus.

Leisure and hospitality cut 2,790 jobs in April, including 990 in accommodations and 1,690 in restaurants and bars. Retail trade lost 320 jobs; and education and health care 260. Other services, including hair salons, repair shops and churches, lost another 220 jobs. Professional and business services, including temp agencies, cut 170 jobs; construction 130; and manufacturing 120. Local government education shed 120 jobs.

The county, more dependent on tourism and hospitality, went from having one of the 10 lowest unemployment rates in the state to the second-highest after 26.2% in Lincoln County, another tourism hotspot.

Clatsop County’s unemployment peaked at 11.9% during the Great Recession. The statewide unemployment rate in April was 14.8%, and the national rate was 14.4%. May’s figures will be available in late June.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

