Clatsop County will begin vaccinating people ages 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions on Monday.
Appointments will be arranged for 64-year-olds first, then 63-year-olds and so on. People should fill out the vaccine survey on the county's website to enter the registry for a vaccine clinic appointment.
County health officials are urging people to take the first available vaccine.
Some people have requested the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but there are limited supplies of the vaccine locally. It is being reserved for individuals and groups with mobility challenges or other barriers to accessing vaccines through the regular vaccination clinics.
As of Friday, 14,075 doses have been administered in the county and 4,550 people are fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced that in light of increasing vaccine supplies from the federal government, Oregon will again accelerate its timelines for vaccine eligibility.
Front-line workers and people with underlying health conditions will be eligible on April 5. All Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible no later than May 1.